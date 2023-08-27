The closure of the LCBO store in Sioux Lookout two days a week over the last year has led to a significant reduction in calls for service and arrests.
The LCBO is located in the downtown core of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout and the downtown core is associated with a high volume of OPP calls for service, mostly related to Liquor Licence Control Act offences.
For the last year, the LCBO store has been closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Sioux Lookout OPP responded to an average of 61 per cent fewer calls on Sundays and Mondays than for the rest of the week when the LCBO store has been open between Sept. 2, 2022 through July 31, 2023. There have also been 140 per cent fewer arrests.
Liquor Licence Control Act related calls for service were also reduced by 193 per cent and Liquor Licence Control Act related arrests decreased by 210 per cent.
