Provincial police patrolling in the Wawa and White River areas during a Labour Day long-weekend safety blitz handed out more than 115 speeding tickets.
“Drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.,” a provincial news release said on Sept. 10.
Police also during the three-day blitz handed out tickets for insurance-related and hazardous goods violations, and issued one charge under the Liquor Licence Act, the release said.
No impaired-driving charges were laid.
