Northern Ontario Indigenous leaders are calling on the federal government to review RCMP practices — as well as allegations of systemic racism in police forces in general — in the wake of two New Brunswick aboriginal people being shot dead earlier this month in the space of a week.
“When does this end?” Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare said Tuesday in a news release.
“How can Indigenous leaders state loudly enough that law-enforcement killing of our people must stop?”
In a separate news release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to immediately launch a comprehensive, independent, and transparent investigation into systemic racism and the use of force against Indigenous peoples by the RCMP.”
Fiddler also referenced the March beating by a RCMP officer of a Northern Alberta Indigenous chief over an expired licence plate.
Trudeau, who viewed a dashboard video of the beating, called that incident “shocking.”
“The path forward may include dismantling the RCMP, given that it is not enough to simply adopt new policies or have more cultural training for officers,” Fiddler added.
“Meaningful investment in mental health supports and crisis interventions that embody the mandate of public safety must be explored and implemented.”
The two leaders’ statements come after the June 4 shooting death of 26-year-old Chantel Moore, a member of Tia-o-qui-hat First Nation. Moore was shot after an Edmunston RCMP officer came to her home to check on her well-being. Police said she was wielding a knife.
On June 12, 48-year-old Mi’kmaq Rodney Levi was fatally shot by a Sunny Corner RCMP officer after police had responded to a request to have removed from a relative’s home.
Family members said Levi had been battling addiction and mental-health issues.
Hare, who called the deaths “appalling,” said an overhaul is needed in how police interact with Indigenous people.
“Building a foundation based on trust and understanding is necessary and relevant in all aspects of policing,” he said. “Our people need to trust in those that enforce laws, and trust that they believe that our lives matter.”
