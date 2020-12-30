The Northern Ontario agency that hooks up entrepreneurs with investors who put money into Northern business projects has a new executive-director.
Dalton MacFarlane, who has a background in business, economic development and mining and forestry sector investment, starts his new position with Northern Ontario Angels on Jan. 4, the Thunder Bay-based agency announced earlier this month.
MacFarlane is to replace outgoing executive-director Mary Long-Irwin, who is transitioning to a new position as director of international development, the agency said.
