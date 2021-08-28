Should federal election candidates be handing out campaign literature and buttons directly to voters during the pandemic, possibly risking the spread of COVID-19?
Elections Canada says the traditional practice of distributing leaflets and other materials on the campaign trail should be “avoided” during the pandemic, but whether candidates are following that advice to the letter appears to be hit-and-miss.
During a campaign stop last week in Geraldton, Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal candidate Patty Hajdu was seen handing out pamphlets to passersby, including a heckler.
A spokeswoman for Hajdu, who is the country’s health minister, noted that Elections Canada’s guidelines for campaigning in a pandemic “are fluid and subject to change.”
The spokeswoman said that, as recommended, Hajdu sought advice from Thunder Bay’s district medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille and received “guidance,” but didn’t elaborate. DeMille’s office couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Upon request, Elections Canada provided The Chronicle-Journal with about a dozen recommendations for safe campaigning, including staying back two metres, avoiding handshakes and wearing masks. Hajdu was wearing a mask during her campaign stop in Geraldton.
“Door-to-door canvassing is an effective way to engage with Canadians and get them to vote,” said agency spokesman Rejean Grenier. “As candidates and their representatives prepare to meet with voters, we strongly encourage them to follow health and safety guidelines.”
A campaign spokesman for Kenora Conservative candidate Eric Melillo said the decision by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to call an election during a pandemic put Northern candidates in a bind.
“We didn’t want this election, but we have to campaign and explain our positions (on issues),” said Madison McSweeney. “Part of that is handing out materials.”
McSweeney said in remote areas across Northwestern Ontario, internet service is spotty; not everyone can get information by logging on to a political party’s website, she said.
She said that Melillo campaigners have been making use of door-hangers when possible, rather than passing materials directly to residents.
A spokesman for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing NDP candidate Carol Hughes said she’s talking to voters at the door, but is not handing out campaign material.
Hughes said earlier that Trudeau could have put off an election until next year, since the minority Parliament had been getting legislation passed.
