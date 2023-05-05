Aging and leaky dikes designed to protect remote Fort Albany First Nation from flood waters could fail, exacerbating an already precarious evacuation situation, the community warned Thursday.
“The dikes that protect our community have failed twice over the years, and there is a very real threat that this could happen again,” Fort Albany Chief Elizabeth Kataquapit said in a news release.
“If flooding occurs, critical infrastructure including power, telecommunications, and safe drinking water will be disrupted (and) we will lose our lifelines to the hospital and airport as roads wash out.”
About 1,200 people live at the James Bay community, most of whom have already been evacuated to Kapuskasing and to Niagara Falls in southern Ontario.
A state of emergency due to flooding was declared last Friday.
Though spring flooding is not an unusual occurrence in Fort Albany, the community says the federal government has ignored concerns that the dikes are no longer in good shape and pose a safety hazard.
“The government’s failure to repair these berms (dikes), which also serve as roadways, has resulted in fatalities over the years,” the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.