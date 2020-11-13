When TV Ontario contacted Harvard-trained Erik Knutsen, a law professor at Queens University, about legal information surrounding the pipe situation in his home town of Thunder Bay, he wondered what was going on.
He was surprised to see his former neighbour Patsy Stadnyk carrying a protest sign in The Chronicle-Journal.
Stadnyk heads the Thunder Bay Leaky Pipe Club Facebook group that has grown to more than 2,200 members, all with leaky pipes.
“I called Pasty before I did the TV Ontario interview and asked her, ‘What’s going on?’”
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.