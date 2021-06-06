Provincial police advised retailers and consumers last month to be on the lookout for fake $50 bills that have been recently circulating in Geraldton and Longlac.
Police say the fakes display the following characteristics; thick paper, not polymer; translucent plastic is actually tape; hash marks on top-right corner; maple leaf is not translucent or a hologram.
More information about counterfeit currency is available on the Bank of Canada’s website at bankofcanada.ca.
