Two city schools will use funds raised for school supplies to bring
more technology into the classroom.
On Wednesday, Thunder Bay’s Staples general manager Lisa Thoms
presented Bishop Gallagher Senior Elementary School and Algonquin
Avenue Public School with more than $9,200 from its annual school
supply fundraiser.
The two schools will split the money evenly.
“It was a big surprise, but a nice surprise,” said Frank Lacaria,
principal at Bishop Gallagher. “Coming out of a virtual world, the
remote learning world, it’s always nice to have a little extra money
to spend on our school.”
Lacaria said most of the money will go towards electronic devices for
the classrooms.
“I think it’s important our students see devices are in our school,”
he said. “They have a relationship with devices at home. They need to
have that same relationship at school. I think it’s vital to their
learning and learning environment, especially if they can relate with
their teachers in regards to leveraging digital in ways that will
only help their learning and extend their learning.”
Algonquin’s vice-principal Leesa McCarville said they’ll use their
portion of the money for art supplies and also tech.
“We’re trying to get as much technology in the school so that kids
are able to access the new curriculum, especially the math
curriculum,” she said. “Coding is really huge right now.”
Thoms said her team at the local Staples store was on board with this
fundraiser and the majority of the money was raised through asking
customers at the till if they’d be willing to donate to towards the
cause. The Thunder Bay Kiwanis Club also donated $500.
“This year we were able to raise more money than any year in my 13
years with Staples,” said Thoms.
“I’m so proud of the effort put forth by the team to raise over $9,200.”
