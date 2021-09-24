Residents unsure of how to navigate the new roundabout on Edward Street can take a trial run today.
The city is hosting a pop-up education event from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to learn how the new traffic measure works.
City staff will be on site in the Northwood Mall parking lot to share an educational video and answer questions about how roundabouts help maximize safety, minimize delays and decrease fuel consumption.
Anyone wishing to try the roundabout can line up in their vehicles in the northbound lanes at the intersection of Edward Street and Ward Avenue, then head to the roundabout.
