Nancy Tillberg moved from Thunder Bay to the countryside of Slate River Valley where she and her family settled into a former horse farm and now raise chickens on what she now calls a hobby farm.
Tillberg, a retired city worker, created her successful Shine Studio photography business and frequently uses her picturesque property for portrait photography. Little did she know how “life on the farm” would take a dramatic transformation this spring.
“A neighbour asked us if we want two alpacas that were rescues,” said Tillberg. “(My daughter) Savannah, has always loved alpacas so I actually considered it, and when I contacted the people, I learned that they weren’t alpacas but wild llamas that needed a lot of maintenance.”
Tillberg also learned that there were 14 miniature horses and two large horses from the North Bay farm that needed a new home as well.
“They were in a rescue situation and were going to be euthanized because the elderly owner passed away and the family didn’t want them,” she said. “I told them we would take a couple of those minis and I was expecting them around the end of March or the first week of April.”
Within 24 hours, Tillberg received a text message telling her that the horses were on a trailer and on their way to her. The trailer arrived the next day and deposited two male and two female miniature horses at Tillberg’s hobby farm — and the females were impregnated.
Thinking they had time to renovate the barn and learn a little about raising horses, the family now had to “learn as they go.” They contacted local horse experts and veterinarians, read materials and online information and named the four new additions.
Huge Harry Potter fans, the Tillberg’s chose names for the horses from the Potter series. The two males became Albus, for his beautiful blue eyes and silvery white mane, and Serious, for his black coat and white star on his head. Luna is a female with a brown coat, white mane and white spots, and Lily is similar in colour.
“There is a lot of infrastructure out here and the old barn worked out just fine. . . it is like a palace to them,” said Tillberg. “We got that all fixed up within a day and as soon as the snow melts, will fix up the fences so they have some pasture to move around in . . . and we will make sure they are enclosed and safe.”
Each of the miniature horses stand a metre high and manoeuvring through the snow would be difficult.
“Theses horses have really short legs, they are not full-sized horses. . . they are just little guys,” she said. “If I’m sinking in the snow up to my knees, they are sinking up to their hocks.”
Tillberg says the first two weeks were all about getting them adjusted to the sounds, sights and smells of their new home and bonding with them.
“It’s building their trust to know you are not going to hurt them, they are going to get food and water and they will feel safe,” she said.
“Once they trust you, it’s a lot easier to handle them.”
Each horse weighs around 200 pounds and neither the ages nor health of the horses are known. Tillberg said she had to have patience for them to let her touch their faces and scratch them as she visited them, offering treats and carrots. The male horses were the first to become friendly and the two females were more cautious.
The next hurdle is training the horses to accept a rope halter around their face so they could be lead into a stall for grooming.
Tillberg was thrilled when a neighbourhood farm donated a 317 kilogram bale of hay for the horses to eat. She purchased straw for bedding and the horses are settling in. Eventually, Tillberg hopes to braid their manes and teach them to pull a cart for her wedding portraiture settings.
“I want this to be their forever home,” she said, adding she believes all the other horses have found new homes as well.
