Provincial wildlife officials are asking the public to help them find out who shot a bull moose and left it to rot near Nipigon.
Investigators said conservation officers were notified on Monday that the moose had been left north of town in the area of Shadow Creek Road.
“This kind of waste (of a natural resource) is appalling to all ethical hunters,” a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact Nipigon conservation officers at 1-807-887-5021. The province also has a dedicated tips line for suspected wildlife violations at 1-877-847-7667.
