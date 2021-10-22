Five Thunder Bay sport facilities received a collective $3.3 million in provincial funding to promote year-round sports tourism, including $1 million for an air dome at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
The dome will allow tennis, pickleball and other racquet sports to be played year-round at the tennis centre. The centre has nine courts and the plan is to have six of those courts become available year-round, said Mark Facca, president of the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
“It gives us an opportunity for both youth and adult programming,” said Facca, adding it will bolster tourism with tournaments and give people an affordable activity throughout the winter months.
“Tennis and pickleball have really exploded over the last few years, especially with the pandemic,” he said. “It was one of the few alternatives that people could participate in.”
With a growing number of members, Facca said additional courts in a year-round facility would be a fantastic addition to the city.
Mount Baldy Ski Area is receiving more than $930,000 to renovate its facilities and also has plans to turn the ski hill into a year-round tourist destination.
Black Sheep Mountain Bike Club received $760,000 to develop a mountain bike trail network in Trowbridge Forest and Lappe Ski Area received more than $57,000 to build an accessible commercial kitchen that can also be used during the summer to host events.
And the City of Thunder Bay has received more than $550,000 to upgrade the Fort William Gardens ahead of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next year.
The funding is from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford said he sees it as an investment in communities and people.
“This isn’t just money for Thunder Bay to host the Scotties,” he said. “It’s about legacy infrastructure. It’s going to be here for the benefit of other sporting events.”
