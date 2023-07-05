Katy Commisso has been elected second vice-president of the Ontario Bar Association (OBA).
The lawyer from Thunder Bay will be the first OBA president from the Northwest in more than 50 years when she takes office in 2025.
Commisso is a litigator at Buset LLP. She is a member of the OBA’s Civil Justice Reform Task Force and the Superior Court of Justice Civil Working Group. She currently serves as the OBA’s chair of sections.
“I’m thrilled to be able to continue supporting the critical work being done by the OBA, including access to justice, equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and practice innovation,” Commisso says.
“And I am really looking forward to promoting Kelly McDermott’s mandate to ensure that every member who needs support will turn to the OBA and find exactly what they need to endure, adapt and thrive.”
McDermott will continue her presidency, while Kathryn Manning, as first vice-president, will become the next president of the OBA in September of 2024.
Manning works at DMG Advocates LLP in Toronto. She is a member of the Ontario Civil Rules Committee and sits on the Superior Court of Justice’s Civil Working Group, as well as the Policy Committee of the Canadian Bar Association.
“My presidential mandate continues to be focused on creating reliable, accessible support networks to assist lawyers facing challenges in their careers and lives — not just challenges, but the changes and unexpected situations we are presented with at home and at work,” says McDermott, who believes this diverse board is suited to work together to move the profession forward.
“I want lawyers to know that the OBA is their place to turn, not just for their career as a lawyer, but for their life as a lawyer.”
Established in 1907, the OBA is the largest voluntary legal association in Ontario representing over 16,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The OBA provides continuing professional development and advocates for improvements to the law in the interests of the profession and public.
