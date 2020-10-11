Northerners have found it more difficult to self-isolate, practise social-distancing and work from home during the coronavirus pandemic due to factors such as housing shortages and a lack of high-speed internet services, Conservative MP Eric Melillo says.
Melillo claimed last month that the Kenora riding he represents could have been better prepared to cope with COVID-19 if the Liberal government had been more forthcoming about its potential impacts late last fall.
“Lives could have been saved, and we could have avoided the (economic) shutdown that’s devastated businesses and families across Canada,” Melillo said in a news release.
Melillo faulted “a fully-briefed” Health Minister Patty Hajdu for not sounding the alarm about the virus soon enough.
Melillo made the comment after Hajdu told CTV Television last week that “we knew very early about COVID-19, the risk that it posed to human health, and of course, were watching it very carefully in late December, early January.”
