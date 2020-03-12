The new leader of Ontario’s Liberal Party is ready for what he calls the “fight of our lives” in the race to the 2022 provincial election.
On Saturday, Steven Del Duca was chosen as the new Liberal leader and on Wednesday he was in Thunder Bay as a part of a provincial tour. After speaking with local news media at Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle’s office, Del Duca held a meet and greet at the Prince Arthur Hotel.
With 26 months left until the next provincial election, Del Duca said the party has to hit the ground running and start work on rebuilding the party that was decimated in the 2018 election.
