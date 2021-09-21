The Thunder Bay Public Library announced Monday that all four library branch locations will be open for service inside the buildings starting Sept. 27.
Service inside the building resumed at the Mary J.L. Black and County Park locations on Sept. 7.
Starting Sept. 27, the Waverley and Brodie libraries will move from curbside service to service inside the building as well.
“(Thunder Bay Public Library) looks forward to serving our patrons in person again inside all four of our community hubs,” said John Pateman, chief librarian in a news release.
“(The library) has taken a safe and cautious approach to operating during the ongoing pandemic for the health and safety of our staff and the community. We have used this time to reset and reimagine library service at our two larger facilities and we look forward to showcasing the many changes and upgrades that we have made over the course of the past 18 months,” added Pateman.
Public health guidelines and workplace safety measures are being observed.
The safety measures include screening, capacity limits, physical distancing, mask requirements, code of conduct enforcement, and strict cleaning and disinfecting practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.