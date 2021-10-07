The Mary J.L. Black Library has been the target of ongoing acts of vandalism and harassment over the last month.
The Thunder Bay Public Library said the Edward Street branch has had three trees damaged beyond saving, several windows broken and its shed broken into as well as two small fires close to the library.
There has also been broken glass, graffiti and ongoing littering on the grounds.
Groups of people in the area have also been harassing staff and customers by banging on the library windows, yelling, fighting and cursing.
To deal with these incidents, the library is installing extra security cameras and will have the area regularly patrolled by security. Thunder Bay police will also be notified of all incidents and provided video evidence when possible.
Improved lighting and other safety measures are also being planned.
A library spokesperson said the cost of the damage is not yet known but some of the solutions put in place will amount to thousands of dollars not planned for or included in the library’s budget.
A public service announcement was issued by the library on Tuesday to not only notify the public of the issues in the area of the Mary J.L. Black Library but to ask for assistance from the public if they witness any vandalism or other concerning activity near the library.
Neighbours and passersby are encouraged to call the police if they have any concerns.
