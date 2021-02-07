The Thunder Bay Public Library is giving back to the city as a way to ensure key supports are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s library budget request is 0.3 per cent less compared to the 2020 operating budget.
Through the savings, the library is making a one-time contribution of $50,000 to help the community with the pandemic. In 2020, the library made a contribution of $250,000 to the city.
This year, the library plans to fund their costs associated with the pandemic — that are projected to be $235,800 — from the 2020 surplus to further reduce the burden on the city. That surplus was due to COVID-19 related closures and reduced library operating hours.
The funds from the surplus will be used for COVID-19 related costs in 2021, including personal protective equipment, additional cleaning hours, security and cleaning supplies.
Throughout the pandemic the Thunder Bay Public Library has offered around-the-clock services with expanded online resources, virtual programming and more than 3,000 new books.
The Waverley, Brodie and Mary J.L. Black libraries offer curbside service at the entrances from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The County Park Library is currently closed.
On Wednesday, Thunder Bay city council was to hear about the library’s 2021 budget during the city’s budget sessions. Another meeting is planned for Feb. 2. Budget approval is expected on Feb. 8.
