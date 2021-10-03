Anyone needing a paper copy of their COVID-19 vaccine receipt can have one printed at any Thunder Bay Public Library location.
Ontario’s vaccine certificate program, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor spaces, came into effect last Wednesday.
Although proof of vaccination is not required to visit a pubic library, the TBPL is offering the vaccine printout service as many people don’t have access to a computer or printer.
“We are pleased to be able to offer such a needed service to the citizens of Thunder Bay,” said Angela Meady, director of collections and chair of the services working group for the library, in a news release. “We recognize the barriers that many in our community face in accessing computers, printers and technology in general. Library staff are here to help. We recognize that vaccines, and proof of vaccination, are crucial to getting us back to a situation that is more like what we were used to prior to the pandemic.”
Individuals can visit any library location in person where computers will be available to use to access the online vaccine portal and print their vaccine receipt.
A PDF file of the vaccine receipt can also be emailed to any library location and staff will print the file and wait for patrons to pick up the paper copy. Photo identification will be required to pick up the vaccine receipt.
People without a green health card or who have questions about vaccine certificates can contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900.
The library will soon be able to provide lamination of the vaccine receipts once equipment and supplies have been received.
