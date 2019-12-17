The first official event marking Thunder Bay’s 50th anniversary will have a special guest. Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell will host the annual New Year’s Levee on Jan. 1 at the O’Kelly, VC Armoury on Park Avenue.
City Mayor Bill Mauro and the lieutenant-governor are welcoming the community to come out on New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate 50 years since the amalgamation of the cities of Fort William and Port Arthur to create Thunder Bay. The celebration will include a free pancake breakfast, the opening of a time capsule from the amalgamation’s 25th anniversary, and the annual toast to the Queen.
