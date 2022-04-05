Kyle Arnold became involved in gangs by the time he was 18.
It took him 17 years to become clean and out of the life, and Arnold now works as an outreach worker in Thunder Bay, helping vulnerable citizens.
“I let them know nobody is too far gone,” he said. “I think that’s the most important message. A lot of people stop believing in themselves and think they’re too far gone. . . . As long as you ask for help, there’s a chance.”
Arnold shared his story in a video produced as part of a gang prevention initiative spearheaded by the Thunder Bay Police Service.
The project consists of fourvideos, one with Arnold’s story, another with a woman named Jessica telling her story of escaping a life of sex trafficking, and one featuring a spoken word piece by Wali Shah, Canadian poet and public speaker. The remaining video was a behind-the-scenes look at making the other three videos and of Shah working with students in the city.
The videos were first shown publicly last Tuesday at Hammarskjold and St. Patrick high schools and in the evening at the Victoria Inn.
Arnold said he hopes his story helps youths make good choices.
“I hope it shows them that life isn’t a music video,” he said. “There are consequences for our actions and we really need to reach out for help. Just ask for help before you get involved in that sort of life.”
Shah spoke at the unveiling of the video project last Tuesday evening, saying he sees potential in Thunder Bay and working with students in the city has shown him that.
He said hearing stories like Arnold’s is a testament to youths that people can make it out of that struggle and said the feedback from students was incredible.
Shah said students were taking photos, asking questions and were engaged and attentive.
The project was funded through a provincial grant. Insp. Derek West, with the Thunder Bay Police Service, said the videos brought the power of what people, who have been through gang life, have experienced.
“It’s what we wanted to tell these kids about life in a gang,” West said.
The project first started as a way to do anti-gang messaging with youths from northern communities, but the pandemic stalled that work.
“We took that opportunity to think it through and do something that would really resonate with youth in good way,” said West.
Other community partners working with the police on the project include; Our Kids Count; John Howard Society, City of Thunder Bay; Lutheran Community Care; Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario; NorWest Community Health Centres; and Kairos Community Resource Centre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.