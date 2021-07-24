Alstom Thunder Bay has completed the Metrolinx GO Transit project.
It’s final bi-level commuter rail car from the latest order is about to leave for the Greater Toronto Area. Alstom celebrated the milestone and its 45-plus year relationship with Metrolinx GO Transit, while reflecting on the relationship the Thunder Bay facility has had with this customer since 1975. The facility has produced more than 990 bi-level cars over the years.
