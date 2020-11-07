Thunder Bay police Const. Sharlene Bourdeau looked way up as Thunder Bay Firefighters installed massive stars and strings of red lights on the second of four trees in front of the Balmoral Street police station on Thursday.
The lighting of the trees is part of the second annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Tree of Hope Project.
“It was a vision that I had and numerous community members and agencies came on board to assist with this project,” said Bourdeau, co-ordinator of the project.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.