Sioux Lookout’s hospital may one day be able to offer a “game-changing” medical service usually only available in big cities, but the project comes with a hefty price tag.
Though the province has committed to funding the operation of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner machine at Meno Ya Win Health Centre, locals would have to foot the bill for purchasing, installing and housing the machine.
That could add up to as much as $7 million, a figure that would include the estimated $2.3-million cost of the MRI itself, the hospital said Thursday.
MRI scanners, which are usually large and tube-shaped, use radio waves to create images of internal organs and tissue.
Provincial operating funds for Meno Ya Win’s future MRI “won’t be allocated until the machine is in place and in operation,” said a hospital spokesman.
The task of amassing funds for the project is expected to be a “multi-year” effort.
Fundraising is to be led by a hospital foundation, which over the years “has raised over $5 million to provide funding for medical equipment, education, special treatment programs and capital building funds.”
Though there is no timeline for when a MRI scanner could be in service at Meno Ya Win, staffers say they’re looking forward to the day when they will have one under their roof.
A MRI “will be a game changer in the emergency department,” department chief Dr. John Glenn said in a hospital news release.
“It will allow us access to diagnostic (information) that can make a difference in the emergency care of our patients (and) save on travel costs from our region for patients that require an MRI procedure.”
Meno Ya Win has a catchment area of about 30,000 people. Currently, patients requiring a MRI scan must travel to Thunder Bay or Winnipeg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.