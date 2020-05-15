Limited Ontario Northland bus service through Northwestern Ontario is

to begin on the weekend, with the added bonus of two trips per week

between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg.

“For too long, Northwestern Ontario has been excluded from Ontario’s

passenger transportation network, “Energy, Northern Development and

Mines Minister Greg Rickford said Thursday in a news release announcing

the new service’s launch.

When Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) first announced the service earlier

this year, the plan was to have Ontario Northland buses running only

between White River and Thunder Bay.

That service was supposed to have started early last month, but was

delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

