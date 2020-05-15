Limited Ontario Northland bus service through Northwestern Ontario is
to begin on the weekend, with the added bonus of two trips per week
between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg.
“For too long, Northwestern Ontario has been excluded from Ontario’s
passenger transportation network, “Energy, Northern Development and
Mines Minister Greg Rickford said Thursday in a news release announcing
the new service’s launch.
When Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) first announced the service earlier
this year, the plan was to have Ontario Northland buses running only
between White River and Thunder Bay.
That service was supposed to have started early last month, but was
delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.