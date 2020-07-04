Strawberry-picking season has begun at Belluz Farms.
This season will look a little different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, but farm partner Jodi Belluz said with just two days of the pick-your-own berry season underway, people have been steadily attending the Slate River farm despite the recent heatwave.
“It’s generally going to be slower here overall because of social distancing,” she said. “We’re doing all of the reservations online so we’re really only booking in about 20 to 24 people every half hour but we’re going to open longer hours to try to accommodate more people.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.