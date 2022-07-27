A Thunder Bay man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating a Canada goose to death.
City police responded to reports of a group of males that had mutilated a live goose around 9 p.m. Monday along a foot path in the 1100 block area of Waterford Street.
Police claim the incident had been witnessed and the goose’s body was thrown into a nearby river.
Officers found the bird’s carcass and then located three males in the area.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to animals and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was released with conditions and a further court date.
