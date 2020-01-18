Sherbrooke Public School students’ enthusiasm for coding and computer science paid off on Friday with the school winning a class set of microbits — handheld, programmable micro-computers.
Lakehead Public Schools issued a school board wide contest in December called the Hour of Code and the school that logged the most student engagement in coding named the winner.
On Friday, Sherbrooke students learned they were the winners with students in the Grade 3/4 and Grade 5/6 classes winning the microbits to work on collaborative projects for the remainder of the school year.
“Coding is really important because we’re now living in a coding world,” said Kait Larsen, Grade 3/4 teacher at Sherbrooke.
“Coding is all around us. We see it in the apps we use every day. It’s used on our phones, in our web browsers.
“Coding really is the way of the future and I think this is really great way to get (the students) some early exposure and maybe spark some interest.”
Larsen said the students in her Grade 3/4 class will partner with a student from the Grade 5/6 class and each pair will program their microbit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.