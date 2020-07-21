Thunder Bay firefighters responded to a reported woodchip fire on Monday morning.
The incident turned out to be a tire fire on Maureen Street.
The fire started from an engine compartment fire in a truck that spread to a load of recycled tires in the rear.
As Thunder Bay Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, a large plume of black smoke could be seen and the rear of the truck was fully involved in flames.
Firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze and stop it from spreading to a large pile of tires next to the truck.
Multiple lines and foam were used to knock down the fire so the truck could be unloaded the tires completely extinguished.
