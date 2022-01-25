A vehicle that police pulled over in Thunder Bay’s south side on Saturday evening turned into an altercation.
Officers wanted to check on the driver’s sobriety when they stopped the vehicle that was going northbound on May Street South about 10:25 p.m.
Officers claimed to see that a male passenger was in possession of an object that appeared to be a possible firearm. When questioned, the suspect attempted to flee and became involved in a physical altercation with officers.
Police were able to gain control of the male and allege he was in possession of a loaded handgun. The serial number of the firearm had been removed.
During this altercation, the female driver fled from police in the vehicle.
Police found and arrested the female driver at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Windermere Avenue later that evening.
Tafary Malachi Church, 19, of Toronto, and Trinity Mae Siipola, 28, of Thunder Bay are charged with firearm and weapon offences.
Both appeared in bail court on Sunday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
