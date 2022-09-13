A report of someone pointing a firearm at another person led police to raid at home in Fort Frances last Tuesday.
OPP officers seized five firearms, four of which were loaded, ammunition, and a taser. Also seized were about 400 grams of suspected fentanyl, 200 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 suspected percocet pills and 30 suspected hydromorphone pills.
Jason Thomson, 35, of Fort Frances, has been charged with firearm and weapon offences, cocaine possession and trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, the OPP said in a news release on Monday.
The accused has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Monday.
Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.