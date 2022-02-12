Two 17-year-old boys from the Toronto area were charged with drug trafficking and several other offences Thursday night after Thunder Bay police found a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Police said officers encountered both accused around 8:30 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of Simpson and Cameron streets in the city’s south core.
In addition to the handgun, officers found undisclosed amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Friday. Police said the accused, who were passengers in the vehicle, initially provided false names.
In addition to two counts of drug-trafficking, the accused, both from Oshawa, were each charged with six other offences, including obstruct a police officer and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, the release said.
The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, remained in custody Friday.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
