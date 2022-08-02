A traffic stop has led to the seizure of about $14,000 in drugs and a loaded, modified AR-15 assault rifle.
Thunder Bay police officers on patrol Saturday morning in the Fort William Road area, near Northern Avenue, noticed a black sedan with its rear windows heavily obstructed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and two suspects from southern Ontario were arrested at the scene. One suspect attempted to flee but was caught after a brief pursuit.
A quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized by police, who also found and seized an assault rifle from the car.
The firearm was a modified AR-15 with more than 20 live rounds.
The estimated potential street value of the seized drugs is about $14,000.
Melena Taylor, 19, of Kitchener, Ont., and a 17-year-old male from Toronto are both charged with various drug-trafficking and firearms-related offences.
Taylor had previously been charged in April of this year with unlawfully being in a dwelling and possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. As a result of those charges, which are still before the courts, Taylor was on conditions to reside at an address in Kitchener.
Both suspects appeared in bail court on Sunday and remain in custody with future court dates.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
