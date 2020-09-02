Two southern Ontario men are facing charges after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of about $30,000 in cash on Thunder Bay’s south side.
City police officers saw two suspects connected to a drug trafficking investigation in the area of West Arthur Street around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. The two men were arrested, and officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle later that day. About $25,000 to $30,000 in Canadian cash was seized as well as paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking as a result of the search. Matthew Ryan Fitzpatrick, 32, of Toronto, and Umar Salim Malik, 27, of Woodbridge, Ont., are both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proved in court.
