Thunder Bay city council will decide on Monday whether to approve a

loan program for property owners to replace lead water service

connections.

Administration is recommending council approve the interest-free loan

program that would see private property owners apply for up to $3,000

of eligible costs. The term of the loan would be five to 10 years.

Earlier this year, the city removed sodium hydroxide it had been adding

to the city’s water supply to reduce lead levels and delivered water

pitchers with filters designed to remove lead to the more than 8,000

residential and business properties with lead pipes service

connections.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you