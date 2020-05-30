Thunder Bay city council will decide on Monday whether to approve a
loan program for property owners to replace lead water service
connections.
Administration is recommending council approve the interest-free loan
program that would see private property owners apply for up to $3,000
of eligible costs. The term of the loan would be five to 10 years.
Earlier this year, the city removed sodium hydroxide it had been adding
to the city’s water supply to reduce lead levels and delivered water
pitchers with filters designed to remove lead to the more than 8,000
residential and business properties with lead pipes service
connections.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
