After watching the Price Is Right game show on television for years, Thunder Bay dentist Volye Bagley became well versed in how to play — and win the game.
A 20-year plan to attempt to get on the show was stifled by cash flow, children, family commitments, education and work.
This past October, Bagley received his chance to travel to Los Angeles with his wife and her friend to celebrate a 40th birthday, and try to get on the show of his dreams.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.