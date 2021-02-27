The Thunder Bay district is moving back into the grey lockdown zone of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.
The announcement came Friday afternoon, the same day 60 new cases of the virus were reported by the district’s health unit as well as another death.
The total number of active cases now sits at 349 and 30 people have died in the Thunder Bay District from the virus.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
