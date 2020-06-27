The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has confirmed Tom Lockwood will be leaving the board at the end of the month.
Lockwood, a Toronto-based lawyer, was appointed to the board in December 2018 by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) to oversee the city’s police services board temporarily for a year.
His term as administrator with the board was extended by six months to July 1 of this year following training and police board members getting their voting rights restored.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board was overhauled following the release of reports by the OCPC and Office of the Independent Police Review Director identifying systemic racism within the board and the Thunder Bay Police Service.
Board chairperson Georjann Morriseau said in a news release issued Wednesday that the board is thankful for Lockwood’s time, expertise and guidance over the last 18 months.
“Board members have completed training, continue to refine governance practices and policies and respond to the recommendations laid out by the OIPRD and the OCPC,” she said.
(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)
