The head of the Kenora district’s main tourism agency says many of the region’s hunting and fishing lodges risk being wiped out if there is a repeat of the devastating 2020 summer season that saw American customers held back by COVID-19.
“We won’t survive another season like this,” said Gerry Cariou, executive-director of Sunset Country Travel Association, on Sept. 16 from his Kenora office.
Cariou said some of the approximately 375 tourism lodges between Thunder Bay and the Manitoba border have lost as much as 95 per cent of the revenue they would normally receive over the summer.
The negative impact “has just been huge,” said Cariou. Also out of luck, said Cariou, are the Ontario-based businesses that depend on those lodges to make local purchase like insurance and lumber.
Though this season is largely a writeoff, Cariou said there needs to be a “safe” plan for next summer that would allow U.S.-based lodge customers to enter Canada.
He said that could involve Americans purchasing hunting and fishing licences online before they travel, and a requirement for them to head straight to the lodges that they’ve booked.
“One thing that has to go (next year) is the 14-day requirement for quarantine (after a customer enters Canada),” said Cariou. “You just can’t expect a tourist to do that.”
Cariou said he wears a mask in public and is not a COVID-19 denier. But he says he can’t help wondering if the impact of the virus is being hyped, to the detriment of the association’s members who rely on Americans for 80-90 per cent of their seasonal business.
Though Ontario’s national and provincial parks benefited this summer from an increase in Canadian travellers while the Canada-U.S. border was closed, Cariou said there wasn’t a corresponding benefit for lodges.
“Those are two different types of customers,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fort Frances Mayor June Caul said she hopes the border remains shut down at least until the end of this year, given a spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
“It just scares the daylights out of me when I watch what’s happening down there,” she said.
Fort Frances is a border down, with many Canadians, before COVID-19, normally going across the Rainy River to shop in International Falls, Minn.
Caul said she feels bad for the Ontario lodge owners who have lost their customers this year, but said the border closure has been a bit of a boon for Fort Frances-area retailers.
“It’s good for our local businesses for people to shop locally,” Caul said.
Caul said she remains worried about the potential for a spike in Canadian COVID-19 cases if the border is reopened too soon and results in an influx of Americans who may be carrying the virus.
“I think we have to worry about them a lot more than they have to worry about us,” she remarked.
Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who is also the president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, said Caul is on the right track.
“We definitely support Mayor Caul and know that our other communities agree to leave the borders closed at this time,” Landry said.
