An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a Thunder Bay long-term care facility after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The outbreak was declared on the fourth floor of Hogarth Riverview Manor on Saturday. No residents or other staff members have shown any symptoms of the virus.
The declaration was made in line with Ontario guidelines that an outbreak is declared for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility when one staff member or resident has tested positive.
