As the City of Thunder Bay emerges from a three-month shutdown in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, outdoor visitations are now allowed at Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place.
The two city run long-term care homes have set up outdoor visitation spaces that will allow each resident to have one visitor, once a week.
Visitors will be required to follow safety protocols including a screening questionnaire, temperature checks and maintain physical distancing, with visits to be scheduled in advance.
Mayor Bill Mauro called the visitations an important piece in the city’s reopening plan that is tied to the province’s reopening plans.
“What an incredibly difficult position for everybody to be in . . . for families not allowed to see their parent . . . but now the province is allowing visitations,” said Mauro, adding that this is one of the challenges that this pandemic has created.
