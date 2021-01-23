Debbie Shubat’s mother Amy is 92 years old and has dementia, and she’s
a resident of Southbridge Roseview long-term care home.
“I can’t stop thinking about her,” said Shubat during a virtual press
conference held by the Ontario Health Coalition on Friday. “I dream
about her and it has been my living nightmare for all these months.”
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Southbridge Roseview on Nov. 17 and
since then 23 residents, who contracted the virus, have died.
Shubat, who lives in St. Joseph’s Island near Sault Ste. Marie, said
she was initially informed by Roseview staff the outbreak would be
contained to one unit.
“However, on Nov. 26 my mother tested positive for COVID,” said Shubat,
adding during the first wave of the pandemic, no family members were
allowed to visit her mother from March to August of last year.
Once family and essential care partners were allowed to visit, her
mother began to rally, but Shubat said since the outbreak was declared,
she hasn’t been able to find anyone willing to enter the home.
And although Shubat has been able to virtually visit her mother, she
said her mother has been non-verbal since Christmas Day when the last
thing her mother said was “there is nothing here for me.”
Shubat said she and other Roseview resident family members have been
sharing their experiences with each other and she is aware of the
circumstances in the long-term care home that were causing the virus to
spread throughout the home.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.