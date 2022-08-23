A 51-year-old Longlac man was charged with impaired driving early Friday after provincial police responded to a report of an intoxicated person inside a vehicle.

Police said when officers located the vehicle on Bayview Street just after 1 a.m., they arrested the driver and brought him to the police detachment for tests.

In addition to the impaired-driving offence, Donald McLeod was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said.

McLeod is to appear in Longlac court on Nov. 16, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.