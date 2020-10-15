Barrick Gold’s Hemlo mine is slated to remain in production for at least another eight years, and ongoing exploration could extend its life beyond that, the company said this week in an operations update.
“We are growing our geological knowledge of the area, revising the models and defining new targets, with an intention to open up new mining fronts to extend the life of mine further, depending on exploration success,” Barrick-Hemlo sustainability manager Karen Osadchuk said in an email.
By the end of this month, the mine will have phased out its long-running open-pit operation and switch to accessing ore solely through its existing underground sections.
