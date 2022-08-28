Terrace Bay’s 75-year-old pulp mill has become a member of one of the province’s oldest forest-industry boosters.
The Ontario Forest Industries Association (OFIA) described its newest member, AV Terrace Bay, as “a cornerstone of Ontario’s pulp and fibre business‚” with a track record of “operational excellence and adapting to changing market conditions.”
“We know that our industry is strongest when it stands together, and we’re happy to join over 40 other members of our sector in the OFIA,” AV Terrace Bay woodlands manager Scott Boone said this week in an association news release.
AV Terrace Bay is operated by Indian multinational the Aditya Birla Group. The Mumbai-based company took over the Terrace Bay operation in 2012. About 360 people work at the mill.
