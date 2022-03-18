Construction on a $1-million upgrade to Marathon’s Pebble Beach lookout is set to begin this fall.
The site overlooking Lake Superior will include improved accessibility, seasonal washrooms, upgraded parking, lighting and signage. The site is near a hiking trail that provides an enviable view of Superior’s coastline.
On Wednesday, the province confirmed its $450,000 share of the Pebble Beach project. FedNor will provide an additional $450,000, with $100,000 coming from local taxpayers.
Marathon chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said he expects the upgrade to be completed sometime in 2023.
