A Thunder Bay man has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 death of 50-year-old Robert Lloyd Gray after pleading guilty last fall.
Gray and Kory Lee Campbell, 22, were found dead in a Carl Avenue residence on July 1, 2017. Garnet Loon, 43, was initially charged with second-degree murder in relation to Gray’s death and was also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Campbell; that charge was later downgraded to manslaughter and then withdrawn in November of last year.
Campbell was Garnet Loon’s stepdaughter.
Both Garnet Loon and Gray had criminal records with multiple violent convictions and were members of the Native Syndicate gang.
Through the agreed statement of facts read into the record on Monday, the court heard that on June 27, 2017, Gray, Garnet Loon and his daughter Kailee Loon, then 19 years old, had been at a residence on Carl Avenue drinking in the living room.
