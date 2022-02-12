How sweet is.
A 58-year-old Sachigo Lake First Nation man may well have become the richest person in his small, fly-in community.
Dean Beardy said he plans to use part of the $1 million he won last fall with a lucky OLG’s Lotto Max ticket to build a chapel.
“Everything I do in my life is for my community,” Beardy declared in an OLG news release. They are my family.”
About 400 people live at Sachigo Lake, located about 425 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout.
Sachigo Chief Robert Beardy said he couldn’t recall a band member winning such a large amount, but said it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.
“He’s done a lot for our community,” Robert Beardy said. “He’s got a good heart.”
Dean Beardy said when he broke the good news to his elderly parents, “we celebrated with tea and cookies.”
Beardy purchased his winning ticket last fall at a convenience store in Vermilion Bay. The winning ticket was announced on Dec. 7.
Beardy, who claimed his prize in Toronto, said he’s an “occasional” Lotto Max player.
