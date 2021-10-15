Doreen Dowton of Thunder Bay is celebrating after winning the top
$100,000 prize in the Ontario Lottery Gaming’s Instant Crossword
Tripler.
“I’m a regular lottery player. I love playing Instant games — I’ve
been playing Instant Crossword for almost 30 years,” said Dowton
while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
Dowton, who is newly retired, said she noticed she matched all the
words on her ticket and immediately thought she made a mistake.
“My husband checked it using the OLG App and told me I won $100,000,”
said Dowton in a news release. “We were stunned. It felt unreal.”
The mother and grandmother plans to pay some bills and treat herself.
“This was a wonderful excuse to come to Toronto and visit my best
friend who I haven’t seen since the pandemic began,” she said. “It
feels amazing to leave here with this cheque.”
The winning ticket was purchased at J&W Confectionary on City Road in
Thunder Bay.
